PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Smithfield Co-op defeated La Salle 3-2 in double overtime to win the girls state hockey title Saturday.

Junior Quinn Faria scored the game-winner in the second overtime period to clinch it.

“It was like surreal. I was hyperventilating. I couldn’t even breathe. I don’t know that was just crazy. That’s what I have been working for all season and just being able to score a goal in the championship game when it matters most, it was just crazy,” said Faria. “We were all really tired going into that, but the one thing that we had going for us was that La Salle was feeling that too, so I think we just worked with that momentum, knowing that we are coming from the same place and it’s just who wants it more and I think we proved that we wanted it.”