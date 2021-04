NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Matt Penta.

The North Attleboro senior rushed for 113 yards with two Touchdowns in the Red Rocketeers 28-7 win over Attleboro in the 100th meeting between the rivals. Penta jumping under center after North's starting quarterback, Tyler DeMattio, had a cast placed on his injured arm two days before the Centennial matchup.