PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The miniature bottles of alcohol that line liquor store counters could become a thing of the past if newly introduced legislation is passed.

Rep. David Bennett, D-Warwick, said the bill, which would ban the sale of any sealable bottle, can, jar, or carton that hold less than 100 milliliters of alcohol, aims to reduce single-use plastics. He said "nips" are contributing to the state's litter issue.