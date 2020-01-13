Shea’s Erickson Bans verbally commits to Bryant

Shea High School basketball star Erickson Bans, a 2-thousand point scorer for the Raiders, is heading to Bryant to play his college basketball. Bans is the first player in Rhode Island to reach the 2-thousand point mark in 20 years.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
