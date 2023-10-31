PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Shea defeated Smithfield 3-2 in the Division II boys soccer play-in round on Tuesday night.
The No. 7 seed Raiders will play No. 2 seed Coventry in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Shea defeated Smithfield 3-2 in the Division II boys soccer play-in round on Tuesday night.
The No. 7 seed Raiders will play No. 2 seed Coventry in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now