PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Eleanor Slater Hospital's top physicians claim past administrations pressured doctors to make sure the state-run facility had more medical patients than psychiatric ones, in order to keep the facility eligible for millions of dollars in federal funding.

The new revelation came to light during a Senate Oversight Committee hearing Monday, as lawmakers peppered hospital leaders with questions tied to the many ongoing problems at Eleanor Slater. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Daly testified that it's become clear to him in recent months how money has influenced the way some patients were diagnosed, admitted and treated at the hospital historically.