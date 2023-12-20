EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nick Scandura had a game-high 27 points, leading Barrington past East Providence 65-38 Wednesday night in Division I boys basketball.
Matt Raffa added 10 points for the Eagles, who improve to 3-0 in league play.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
