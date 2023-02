(WPRI) — Derek Salvatore scored a game-high 24 points to lead Johnston over Middletown in the DII state championship. The senior captain caught fire in the fourth quarter scoring 13 points in the frame to seal the victory. Middletown led 38-34 heading into the final quarter before the Panthers outscored the Islanders 25-14 in the fourth.

Johnston is now a three-time DII champion.