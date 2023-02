PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – North Providence freshman standout Jeremiah Lenus scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to fuel the Cougars to their first title since 2015, a 60-46 win over No. 10 seed Juanita Sanchez.

North Providence and Juanita Sanchez facing off in the boys D3 final.



Cougars went on a 11-3 run to end the first quarter.