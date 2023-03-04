PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 12 Rogers dominated No. 4 Moses Brown 41-21 in the girls basketball Elite 8 on Saturday.
The Vikings advance to the Final Four where they will play No. 8 Bay View on Saturday at the Ryan Center.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 12 Rogers dominated No. 4 Moses Brown 41-21 in the girls basketball Elite 8 on Saturday.
The Vikings advance to the Final Four where they will play No. 8 Bay View on Saturday at the Ryan Center.