PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Rogers captured its first boys ice hockey title, defeating Portsmouth 3-1 in the Division II championship game Saturday.

“It doesn’t get any better than that. You dream of playing your rivals in the finals going into the third period tied scoring that goal. I mean it doesn’t get any better,” said Vikings forward Keaton O’Shea, who scored the go-ahead goal. “It’s surreal. I mean, we’ve worked so hard all year. I’d love to say that we deserved this with all the effort that we put in. I love this group of guys. We put it all together. We are a team and I love this group. I wouldn’t have done it with anyone else.”