RIIL provides update on High School Sports

If public schools return in May, the RIIL announced on Monday the first day for spring high school sports practices will be May 4th, the first games will be played May 11th and the final day of spring championships will be June 27th.

Also of note, there will not be any new realignment for the upcoming Fall and Winter seasons. And with coronavirus cutting short winter championships in March, Bishop Hendricken was announced the state champion in boys basketball, South Kingstown the state champion in girls basketball; La Salle and Mount Saint Charles are co-champions in boys Division I hockey and South Kingstown and East Greenwich are co-champions of boys Division III hockey.