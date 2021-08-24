RIIL: Athletes, coaches won’t be required to wear face masks during games this fall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Interscholastic League will not be requiring student athletes to wear face masks during the upcoming fall season, according to Executive Director Michael Lunney.

This comes days after Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order that mandates students, faculty and staff wear face masks while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Lunney clarified that, while inside school buildings, coaches and student athletes must comply with the statewide mandate.

Blake Simpson, head coach for Pilgrim High School’s football team, tells 12 News he’s keeping a close eye on the state’s mask requirements.

“For away games, we have to wear a mask on the bus,” Simpson said. “If we do film study inside the school, we have to wear masks. Any weight room sessions, we have to wear masks.”

Lunney also said Rhode Island sports teams won’t have to limit the number of fans in the stands.

It’s something Simpson said his team is excited about.

“It’s not going to be two guests per athlete,” Simpson said. “It’s going to be open to the public again, so we’re hoping for big crowds.”