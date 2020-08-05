Fall sports season delayed for RI schools; virtual news conference at 3 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Interscholastic League has scheduled a virtual news conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday to give student-athletes, parents and coaches an update on the plans for school sports in the fall.

The league sent out a notice Wednesday morning that the Principals’ Committee on Athletics voted to delay the start date of fall sports from August 17 to September 14 so schools can focus on the start of classes.

“Although there is still uncertainty about what school will look like this fall and what Phase RI will be in, this update is meant to provide a framework regarding how high school sport decisions will be made moving forward,” RIIL Executive Director Michael P. Lunney wrote.

Lunney said a final decision on which sports will be offered in the fall will not be made until after Aug. 17, which is when state officials are expected to make a formal decision on whether schools will open in-person fully, partially, or not at all.