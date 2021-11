PONAGANSET (WPRI) – East Greenwich junior Reese Fahys won the individual cross country title on Saturday for the second-straight year.

Fahys took an early lead, edging out Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran. Fahys finished the course with a time of 17:40.

“It means so much. You know, I put in a lot of work throughout the season with the help of my coaches and my teammates. My teammates put in so much work every single day for this, so to do it again another year is just super awesome,” she said.