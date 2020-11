La Salle Academy and St. Raphael Academy were among schools honoring student athletes that will play sports in college by signing their national letters of intent on Friday.

This list includes La Salle runner Jack McLoughlin going to Georgetown and the Rams Darien McDonough will play softball at Boston College.

At St. Ray’s, Amaya Dowdy signed to play basketball at UMass Lowell and Darius Kipeyego will run track at Iowa State.