Prout vs. Barrington girls high school basketball

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - For the first time this century, an interscholastic league boys basketball player notched his 2,000th career point. Shea's Erickson Bans dropped 31 points Friday night and in doing so surpassed 2,000 career points. The senior is the first RIIL star to reach the milestone since Robert Griffin (St. Raphael) did so in 1999.