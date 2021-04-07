Portsmouth tops Classical, Mt. Hope blanks PCD in girls volleyball

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
How should RI spend $1 billion federal windfall? RI Foundation seeks to generate ideas
Top Stories
RI lawmaker commends DEM’s tree giveaway, but questions accessibility for urban core
Video
‘It’s not anyone else’s business’: RI House minority leader on whether he’ll get vaccinated
Video
Jill Biden shines fresh spotlight on military family program
Video
Commerce Secretary Raimondo defends census privacy method
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Winter Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Vaccine 101
Honoring Black History
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
RI ed commissioner will seek state funding for blind students
Video
Top Stories
Former Sen. Betty Crowley fined $6,000 for campaign money violations
‘A low point’: The toxic fight over the future of Eleanor Slater Hospital
Video
Inside the fight for funding for RI’s blind and visually impaired children
Video
McKee under pressure over RI climate bill requiring net-zero emissions by 2050
Video
Sports
Masters Report
NFL Draft
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Red Sox
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
NCAA Basketball
Top Stories
Portsmouth tops Classical, Mt. Hope blanks PCD in girls volleyball
Video
Top Stories
China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics
Video
URI football season cut short due to COVID-19 cases
Video
Fall River’s Yorgan De Castro ready for critical UFC fight
Video
NCAA may consider single site for part of future tourneys
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 4/2/2021: Commerce Sec’y. Pryor; week in review
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 3/26/2021: RIPEC’s DiBiase on RI stimulus funds; week in review
Video
Relief for RI: A Target 12 Investigators exclusive
Video
Newsmakers 3/19/2021: Gov. Dan McKee
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Michael Russo?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
What is Transcendental Meditation?
Video
Top Stories
Fresh florals for spring!
Video
In the Kitchen: Apricot – Gochujang Wings
Video
Tips to stay motivated and committed to your workout
Video
Dare to Dream Ranch helps military vets and their families
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Portsmouth tops Classical, Mt. Hope blanks PCD in girls volleyball
High School
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Apr 7, 2021 / 11:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 7, 2021 / 11:08 PM EDT
Portsmouth tops Classical, Mt. Hope blanks PCD in girls volleyball
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
‘Tantalizing’ findings appear to contradict rules of physics
Video
For longtime Twin Oaks employee, every day at work is the best day
Video
Man, a steal! Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M
Yellow Sox? Red Sox ditch the red in unique Patriots’ Day uniforms
Gallery
Ketchup shortage? Heinz plans production of 12 billion packets per year
Q&A: 12 News reporter Alexandra Leslie shares her experience getting vaccinated
Video
‘Hero Package Foundation’ delivers toys to children battling cancer, life-threatening illnesses
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams