Pona hits buzzer-beater to lead Central past Cumberland; NK edges Mt. Pleasant; La Salle tops Classical

Dakari Pona hit a buzzer-beater to lead Central past Cumberland 61-60; NK got some clutch scoring down the stretch to beat Mt. Pleasant, 48-47; La Salle beat Classical, 61-47
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
