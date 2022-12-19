EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Pilgrim defeated Providence Country Day 45-43 in a Division II boys basketball battle Monday night.
Carter Clifton had a double-double for the Patriots with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
by: Taylor Begley
