Pediatric doctor advises taking it slow as students return to spring sports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring sports start after this week’s April school vacation in Rhode Island and one local doctor is advising athletes to ease into it.

For some students, this might be the first time getting back to their spring sport since 2019.

Dr. Aristides Cruz, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at University Orthopedics and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, advised gradually getting back into the full training.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Aristides Cruz in the video above.

“These percentage mean effort, time and intensity of training,” Cruz explained.

The plan begins with 50% training week one, then increasing to 70% week two, up to 80% for week three, 90% on week four and at week five the athlete trains at 100%.

“These kids are rapidly growing and they’re literally in a different body than they were in about a year ago,” Cruz explained. “They need some time to get used to this new body, before they hurt themselves.”

The pediatric doctor said the best way to prepare for spring sports is to just go outside and be active.

“Just get outside, enjoy the outdoors and enjoy the fresh air,” he said.