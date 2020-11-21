Nov. 21 HS roundup: Fall sports teams claim titles on Championship Saturday

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – At Johnston High School, South Kingstown beat Tolman 3-1 in the Division I title game to win its first championship since 1992. In Division II, East Greenwich topped Mt. Hope in double overtime 1-0. In girls soccer, Shea beat Hope 5-0 in the Division IV title game to claim its first championship in program history.

At Cranston Stadium, East Greenwich girls field hockey capped off a perfect season and repeated as Division I champs with a 1-0 overtime win against La Salle. In Division II, Lincoln upset South Kingstown, 1-0, in overtime. And in Division III, Classical shutout Toll Gate, 2-0. It’s the Purple’s third crown for the program.