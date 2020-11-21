Nov. 21 HS roundup: Fall sports teams claim titles on Championship Saturday

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – At Johnston High School, South Kingstown beat Tolman 3-1 in the Division I title game to win its first championship since 1992. In Division II, East Greenwich topped Mt. Hope in double overtime 1-0. In girls soccer, Shea beat Hope 5-0 in the Division IV title game to claim its first championship in program history.

At Cranston Stadium, East Greenwich girls field hockey capped off a perfect season and repeated as Division I champs with a 1-0 overtime win against La Salle. In Division II, Lincoln upset South Kingstown, 1-0, in overtime. And in Division III, Classical shutout Toll Gate, 2-0. It’s the Purple’s third crown for the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams