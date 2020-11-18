Nov. 17 HS Playoff Round Up: Lincoln, Classical, Toll Gate FHOK advance; Titans GSOC onto semis

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On a busy night of high school playoff action, our crews were around the state to catch some of the best highlights.

In Division II field hockey, Lincoln shutout Burrillville, 1-0. The No. 2 Lions will face top-seeded South Kingstown in the championship game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Cranston Stadium.

In Division III field hockey, No. 1 seed Classical beat No. 4 seed Burrillville, 7-1, and No. 2 seed Toll Gate defeated No. 3 seed Rocky Hill, 4-1. The Purple and the Titans will meet in the title game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cranston Stadium.

The Division I field hockey semifinals will be played on Wednesday. No. 1 East Greenwich hosts No. 4 Barrington and No. 2 North Kingstown hosts No. 3 LaSalle. Both games begin at 4:30 p.m.

In girls soccer, No. 2 seed Toll Gate rolled No. 3 seed Blackstone Valley Prep 4-1. The Titans advance to Thursday’s semifinal against No. 1 seed Classical.

