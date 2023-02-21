NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – No. 1 North Smithfield defeated No. 9 Prout 71-49 in the Division III quarterfinals Tuesday night.
The Northmen will play No. 5 North Providence Thursday at 5 p.m. at Johnston High School
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
