PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – North Kingstown defeated Bishop Hendricken 10-7 in extra innings to clinch its second-straight Division I baseball title on Saturday.

The Skippers took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning, but the Hawks came storming back. Hendricken added four runs in the fifth to pull within one. The Hawks got down to their final out when Brandyn Durand knocked a game-tying homerun, his second of the game.

North Kingstown added four runs in extra innings to take this best of three championship series. The Skippers are back-to-back champions.

“We just had to bond together, get hits, we scored four in the last inning that was obviously huge because they had bases loaded no outs. Like I said we just found a way to get it done. That was such a hard-fought game, that was the hardest game we played all year, I’m so proud of us, we fought adversity all year, played in a bunch of close games. That’s a great team over there. I’m so proud of our guys, we got it done in crunch time. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had, it’s unreal right now,” said North Kingstown senior TJ Gormley.