PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Jaylen Smith.

The Shea senior opened up the new year with a four touchdown, 230 yard effort in Shea’s 42-7 win over Lincoln. The reigning 1st Team All-Stater rushed for over 1,700 yards with 21 touchdowns as a junior.