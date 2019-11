The State Championship Super Bowl will feature a public school for the first time since 2013 when Portsmouth takes on Bishop Hendricken Saturday at Cranston Stadium.

The Patriots won Division-IB by earning a tiebreaker over La Salle and Cranston West. Quarterback Ben Hurd is nursing a left shoulder injury that he suffered during the Patriots win over Moses Brown two weeks ago. His health could be a key factor in any sort of upset bid by Portsmouth.