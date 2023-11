PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Defending champion and No. 1 seed North Kingstown swept No. 5 seed La Salle, and No. 3 seed Coventry swept No. 2 seed Chariho in the Division I volleyball semifinal round Wednesday.

The Skippers and the Oakers will face off in Saturday’s championship game at 11 a.m. at Rhode Island College.