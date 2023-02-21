JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – No. 1 seed Johnston defeated No. 8 Burrillville 50-34 in the Division II quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
The Panthers will play No. 5 St. Raphael Thursday at Ponaganset High School at 5 p.m.
