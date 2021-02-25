NK tops Mt. Hope, 5-2 to advance to D-II semis in boys hockey.

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Top Stories
McPlant and more: Beyond Meat inks McDonald’s, Yum deals
5 men indicted for involvement in illegal gun buying scheme
Teachers who are soldiers help guide Rhode Island through pandemic
Video
Police seize variety of drugs, cash during New Bedford traffic stop
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Winter Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Honoring Black History
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
Distance Learning Divide
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
No seat for Bristol County on COVID oversight panel that grilled Gov. Baker
Top Stories
‘Turning a corner’: COVID-19 infections, deaths falling at RI nursing homes
Video
Vaccinations speeding up in RI, as infections and hospitalizations tumble
Video
‘Tragic toll’: 2020 is deadliest year in Rhode Island since 1918 flu pandemic
Video
17 more people apply to become next lieutenant governor of Rhode Island
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Big Race – Daytona
High School Football
Top Stories
NK tops Mt. Hope, 5-2 to advance to D-II semis in boys hockey
Video
Top Stories
Revolution defender DeJuan Jones joins Yianni Kourakis to preview the season
Video
Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged
PC tops Xavier in Friars “most complete game”
Video
Hope tops Lincoln in boys hoops; Wheeler beats Bay View in girls hoops
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
COVID-19 One Year Later: Heartache, Heroes and Hope
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 2/19/2021: Congressman David Cicilline
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed James Grimes?
Video
Target 12: Nowhere to Go
Video
Newsmakers 2/12/2021: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Actor Kal Penn talks new role in ‘Clarice’
Video
Top Stories
Eye on RI: winter weather activities
Video
In the Kitchen: Chef Tyler’s Anchor Bay Clam Chowder
Video
Integra works to improve the health & well-being of our community
Video
Organization tips to help clear the clutter
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
NK tops Mt. Hope, 5-2 to advance to D-II semis in boys hockey
High School
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Feb 25, 2021 / 07:55 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 25, 2021 / 07:55 PM EST
NK tops Mt. Hope, 5-2 to advance to D-II semis in boys hockey.
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Your Local Election HQ
Voter Guide: What you need to know for March 2 special election in RI
Video
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
Peppa Pig theme park set for Legoland Florida Resort in 2022
You could win a seat on SpaceX all-civilian mission to ‘explore amongst the stars’
Video
Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 77 pounds of fleece
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
Taunton boy, 4, waiting for heart transplant receives letters from across the country
Video
‘One in a million’: Rare half male, half female cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania
Video
Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams