EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In Division I Boys Baseball, North Kingstown stayed undefeated with a 6-0 win over Moses Brown.

Senior Evan Maloney struck out 13 Quakers in six scoreless innings.

La Salle rallied from a first-set loss to keep its unbeaten start alive with a 3-1 win over Cranston East in Boys D-I Volleyball.