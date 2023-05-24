NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown girls lacrosse beat Mt. Hope 18-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the Division II semifinals. The Skippers will face the winner of Chariho-Cumberland.
Highlights from the game are in the video above.
Posted:
Updated:
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown girls lacrosse beat Mt. Hope 18-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the Division II semifinals. The Skippers will face the winner of Chariho-Cumberland.
Highlights from the game are in the video above.