NB Voke tops Somerset-Berkley in Mass. playoff hoops

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Within a few hours, a local co-op hockey team raised more than $2,000 for a fellow player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game last month.

A.J. Quetta, a North Providence resident and senior at Bishop Feehan High School, was stretchered off the ice after crashing head-first into the boards during a game against Pope Francis.