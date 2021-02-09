NB Voke tops Somerset-Berkley in Mass. playoff hoops

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Providence Police Sgt. Hanley to stand trial for assault Wednesday
Top Stories
Seekonk Speedway selected to receive grant from Barstool Fund
Video
Pawtucket School Committee OKs plan allowing students to return to in-person learning next month
Video
Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court
RI begins easing COVID-19 restrictions for funeral homes
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Winter Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Honoring Black History
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
Distance Learning Divide
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Despite new RI House leadership, battle over JCLS control continues
Top Stories
Here’s who has applied to become the next RI lieutenant governor
Video
RI GOP calls on Smiley to resign over campaign contributions
‘A little too late’: RI Veterans Home families repaid millions after improper billing
Video
Lawyer for ‘mail ballot king’ resigns from R.I. Ethics Commission
Sports
The Big Game
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Big Race – Daytona
High School Football
Top Stories
Seekonk Speedway selected to receive grant from Barstool Fund
Video
Top Stories
NB Voke tops Somerset-Berkley in Mass. playoff hoops
Video
‘Frank’ has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan meet man whose cutout he ‘befriended’ at Super Bowl
Video
Kevin McNamara joins Yianni Kourakis to talk PC vs UConn and URI’s losing streak
Video
Big Ten moves men’s tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Small But Strong: Rowan’s Story
Video
Top Stories
Brady wins 7th title as Bucs dominate Chiefs 31-9
Video
Target 12: Inside the Veterans Home
Video
12 News experiencing technical issue with over-the-air signal
Newsmakers 1/29/2021: Attorney General Peter Neronha
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Cake Decorating
Video
Top Stories
WaterFire Arts Center unveils new exhibition
Video
Sweets for your Sweetheart
Video
Jeffery Osborne and Coach Cooley are Giving Back To Those in Need
Video
The importance of hearing health
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
NB Voke tops Somerset-Berkley in Mass. playoff hoops
High School
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Feb 9, 2021 / 11:06 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 9, 2021 / 11:06 PM EST
NB Voke tops Somerset-Berkley in Mass. playoff hoops, 72-66.
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
Seekonk Speedway selected to receive grant from Barstool Fund
Video
Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company
Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ wardrobe donated to The Doe Fund
Gallery
A quirky Presidents Day sale: Washington’s hair, JFK sweater
World’s second-oldest person turning 117 this week after surviving COVID-19
Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show on Netflix
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams