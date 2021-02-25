N. Smithfield tops Portsmouth, 4-0 in boys hockey quarterfinals

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

N. Smithfield tops Portsmouth, 4-0 in boys hockey quarterfinals

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams