WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Mount Saint Charles Academy announced Tuesday that it plans to join the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The NEPSAC is an association of accredited independent and faith-based schools across New England. Subsequently, Mount will leave the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) after this academic year ends.

“I am excited to see what the future holds for Mount as a member of NEPSAC,” said Mount’s president Alan Tenreiro. “Competing in the league will give us more flexibility for scheduling and the opportunity to field more teams. Mount has always been a college prep school, and our participation in a league with other prep schools will mean more opportunities for our Mounties.”

Tenreiro added that competing in the new league will also increase visibility in the college athletics recruitment process.

“While our opponents might change, Mount’s mission is constant. We remain focused on academic excellence and nurturing a caring faith-based school culture with quality educators and innovative programs at its core. Whether it be performing arts, the math team, chess club, service opportunities, Student Leadership Association, or athletics, our students have the chance to grow their potential through extracurricular activities. Mount’s strong reputation for academic achievement, holistic education, combined with the strong reputation of the NEPSAC will continue to add to Mount’s track record of success,” Tenreiro said.

“We’re grateful to NEPSAC’s leadership and all its member schools for welcoming us to this exceptional association. We look forward to advancing our school motto of excellence, developing new rivalries while remaining focused on honorable competition, and providing the best possible experience for our student athletes,” Mount’s Athletic Director Ray Leveille said of the change.