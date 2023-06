PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Leah Laquerre scored the game-winner in overtime to propel Mount St. Charles past North Smithfield 11-10 in the Division IV championship.

“It doesn’t even feel real I don’t even know I haven’t even processed yet this is just the most emotion I’ve ever felt it my life it’s crazy I can’t even explain it,” said Mounties senior Leah Laquerre. “I’ve never won a championship before and it’s the best feeling in the world I can’t even explain it.”