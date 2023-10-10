CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Mt. Hope defeated previously unbeaten Cumberland 3-2 in Division II girls volleyball Tuesday night.
The Huskies improved to 9-1 on the season, the Clippers are now also 9-1.
