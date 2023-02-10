(WPRI) – Moses Brown track and field star Sophia Gorriaran announced her commitment to Harvard on Friday.

The two-time Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year is the youngest female track and field athlete ever to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Gorriaran holds the U18 800m WR Indoor, U18 and U20 Outdoor 600m WR, and is a multiple-time national high school class record-holder indoors and outdoors.

The senior is currently top-ranked nationally in the 500m, 800m, 1000, and the mile in 2023. She is the holder of eleven Rhode Island state track and field records, including the indoor 400m, 500m, 600m, 800m, 1000, 1500m, and the mile, as well as the outdoor 400m, 800m, 1500m, and the mile.

Gorriaran also owns the U18 World Record in the indoor 800m (2:00.58) and the U18, U20, and national record in the outdoor 600m (1:25.22).