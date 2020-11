PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After ice rinks in Rhode Island and Massachusetts reopened earlier this week, seven states in the Northeast have suspended all interstate youth hockey competitions through at least the end of 2020 due to the resurgent pandemic.

Interstate competition for youth hockey, public schools, and private schools in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New Jersey will be shut down starting on Saturday, according to a joint statement from the seven governors.