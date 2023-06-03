PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Moses Brown defeated East Greenwich 12-3 to win the Division I girls lacrosse championship. It’s the seventh title for the Quakers in the last eight seasons.

“This is such an amazing experience we’ve done it once in the past and I know we can do it again in the future,” said Moses Brown senior Ava Gershon. “It feels surreal right now but I know this is all that we worked for and I’m really happy for everyone. It means a lot, I know Moses Brown is known for very good lacrosse program and I think that these girls are so special, everyone puts so much hard work into this.”