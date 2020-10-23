Moses Brown tops Lincoln School in field hockey, 8-1

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Instant Poll: Who won the Presidential Debate?
Video
Top Stories
Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus, taxes
Live
Clusters of COVID-19 cases prompts Mass. to temporarily close all hockey rinks
Man arrested in North Carolina in May accused of threatening to kill Joe Biden
Video
US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Atypical Election
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Inside the Mafia
12 Responds
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Top Stories
Cicilline faces Lemire, Wysocki in RI 1st Congressional District
Video
Top Stories
‘Loophole’ helps some give double the legal limit to their candidates
Video
Here’s why RI’s daily coronavirus case totals keep getting adjusted up
Video
Protest organizer ‘very disappointed in Providence Police’
Video
Former Newport naval officer agrees to plead guilty in child porn and enticement case
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Masters Report
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Cam Newton holding himself accountable prior to 49ers game
Video
Top Stories
URI adds two new non conference games
Video
Moses Brown tops Lincoln School in field hockey, 8-1
Video
Clusters of COVID-19 cases prompts Mass. to temporarily close all hockey rinks
Big Game Bound Week 7: Battle of the unbeatens
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Vernon Lomba?
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/9/2020: Warwick Mayor Debate
Video
The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV
Video
Newsmakers 10/2/20: A political roundtable; Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Newsmakers 9/25/2020: U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Crispy Artichoke Hearts with Tartar Sauce
Video
Top Stories
Dollars & Sense: Investing 101
Video
Eye on RI: socially distant fun for all
Video
The P.C.D. Quest
Video
Celebrate National Seafood Month with quick and easy meals
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Veterans Voices
12 Salutes Local Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Moses Brown tops Lincoln School in field hockey, 8-1
High School
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Oct 22, 2020 / 10:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2020 / 10:07 PM EDT
Moses Brown tops Lincoln School in field hockey, 8-1
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
Instant Poll: Who won the Presidential Debate?
Video
‘King-sized candy bars’: 9-year-old gives Halloween suggestion to Gov. Baker
Video
Raimondo announces ‘Safe and Spooky Halloween Contest’ for children across RI
Video
100-year-old WWII veteran shares secrets of longevity, success
Mark your calendar: Daylight saving (and extra sleep) just days away
AOC plays ‘Among Us’ live with group of streamers to encourage voting
Video
‘Hocus Pocus’ returns for virtual reunion day before Halloween
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams