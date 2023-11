PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Moses Brown honored four seniors heading to division one programs. Hannah West will play Lacrosse at St. Bonaventure, Keilly Quezada will play soccer at Holy Cross, and Jordan Mowad and Alice Handy are heading to Boston College. Mowad for swimming and Handy will be there for rowing.

