CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Defending champion Moses Brown defeated La Salle 3-0, and East Greenwich defeated Barrington 2-1 in overtime to advance to the field hockey state championship game.

The Quakers and Avengers will face off Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cranston Stadium. It’s a rematch of last year’s championship game, where Moses Brown defeated East Greenwich 3-1. The Avengers won the previous three-straight titles.