CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Moses Brown overpowered Barrington on Tuesday night, 15-7, in the state semifinals at Cranston Stadium to advance to Saturday’s title game against No. 1 seed LaSalle.
Highlights can be seen in the video above.
