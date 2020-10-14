Moses Brown and West Warwick tie 2-2 in girls soccer

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) - In a brand new segment this Fall, Wendy's Team of the Week, the 12 Sports team is highlighting a different fall sports team each week. The first team featured is LaSalle boys soccer. The defending state champion Rams open the season Saturday against South Kingstown at 12 p.m.

Head coach Mario Pereira and senior Nathan Lagoa join Morey Hershgordon to preview the season and their quest to win back-to-back championships.