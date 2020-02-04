Miracle shot was Narragansett basketball player’s 2nd buzzer-beater in 4 days

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — When Narragansett High School student-athlete Colby Corson hit a game-winning shot against Wheeler last Thursday, the school’s principal told him he’ll remember it for the rest of his life.

That may not be the case, however, since he outdid himself just days later with a buzzer-beater that’s made national news.

With barely any time left on the clock and the Mariners down 72-69 against Pilgrim Monday night, Corson corralled a rebound off a missed free throw and heaved a full-court prayer.

The ball found the backboard and swished through the hoop.

“I was just in shock,” Corson said Tuesday. “I was like, ‘oh my God, I just made that!”

The miraculous shot sent the game to overtime and propelled Narragansett to an 83-78 win.

Later that night – it was the number-one play featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Ten.

“It was an honor to be on Sportscenter, especially number one,” Corson added.

“He’s a role model for the underclassmen here at our school and we couldn’t be happier for him,” Narragansett High School Principal Dan Warner said.

Corson said he hopes to take his clutch shooting ability to the college level but first, he’s focused on leading the Mariners to a deep run in this year’s playoffs.