CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – Wayne McNamara put up a game-high 30 points, leading Lincoln past Tolman 80-57 in the 50th Roadshow Holiday Classic title game.
McNamara was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
by: Taylor Begley
by: Taylor Begley
