LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Wayne McNamara and Cam Dichiara both joined the 1,000-point club Tuesday night in Lincoln’s 96-41 win over Providence Country Day.
The Lions remain undefeated on the season.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
