McMullen sets EG’s all-time single game scoring record with 54 in win over Rogers

EAST GREENWICH (WPRI) – In a season that brought him his 1,000th career point, East Greenwich Jack McMullen added his name to the history books again.

On Monday night, the senior guard poured in a single game record 54 points in a win over Rogers and tied a school record with 13 three’s set by Skylar Sullivan last spring. The previous single game record was 51 points set by Dave Canning in 1996.

McMullen and the Avengers are now 7-0 and have locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the Division II playoffs. EG has three more regular season games left and at least one in the postseason. McMullen is 90 points shy of the all-time scoring record set in 1972 by Bo Pickard, who dropped 1,228 points. Prior to the game, McMullen’s average was around 24 points per night. If he keeps up that pace, he’s on track to score the most points ever by an Avenger.

The 5’11 160 pound guard says he couldn’t have achieved these milestones without the support from his father who rebounded countless shooting sessions for him.

McMullen plans to play collegiately and is thinking about enrolling in prep school to give college coaches a chance to see him play in person and add some weight to his frame.