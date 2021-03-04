March 4 HS hoops playoff roundup: Final six teams punch ticket to championship games

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In Division I, Bishop Hendricken beat rival LaSalle, 84-78 in overtime.

In Division III, Times2 beat West Warwick at home, 66-60. The Eagles will face Blackstone Valley Prep in the division championship game on Saturday at Noon at Rhode Island College.

The Division II semifinal games were played on Wednesday. Portsmouth beat East Greenwich and Burrillville topped Wheeler. Portsmouth and Burrillville will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rhode Island College.

On the girls side, top-seeded St. Rays knocked off Wheeler, 52-34 and Barrington beat Cranston West, 53-31. The division championship game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. at Rhode Island College.

In division III, Mt. Pleasant beat North Smithfield, 53-48.